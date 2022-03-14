Amit Shah BJP observer for UP, Rajnath for Uttarakhand

The BJP today named party’s central observers and co-observers for the election of the leaders of the party legislature parties in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa where the saffron party retained power in the recent Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national Vice-President and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das were named observers for Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for External affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will be the observers for uttarakhand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the observers for Manipur while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Animal Husbandry Minister L Murugan will be the observers for Goa, a party release said today.