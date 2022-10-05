Amit Shah in J&K: Reviewing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with their coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

दहशतगर्दी या आतंकवाद से कश्मीर का भला नहीं होगा। कश्मीर का भला जम्हूरियत से होगा, उद्योग-धंधे लगने से होगा, एम्स और आईआईएम बनने से होगा। यदि कोई दहशतगर्दों का साथ देता है तो उसे आप लोग समझाएं, उसे समाज की मुख्यधारा में वापस लायें। pic.twitter.com/5HzuHKx2zl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Army, CAPF, J&K Police and Jammu & Kashmir Government attended the meeting.

The Union home minister asked the security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir.

Shah lauded the efforts of security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law. The ‘HarGharTiranga’ campaign during the Independence Day celebrations saw a new level of unprecedented enthusiasm.

The home minister said that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists.

He reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

Cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation. The Terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled, said the Union home minister.