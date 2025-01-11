Shah urges Delhiites to free city from ‘AAP-da’

In a sharp attack at the AAP government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to free the city from ‘AAP-da’ and vote for BJP for February 5 Delhi assembly elections. .

Addressing the ‘Slum Dwellers’ conference, Shah said, “People living in slums of Delhi are getting dirty water and questioning about it being one of the most polluted cities in the world. What did Arvind Kejriwal do in Delhi in the last 10 years? If you are not able to do anything Arvind Kejriwal, then you should leave the government, BJP will give all the benefits”.

Shah claimed that February 5 is the day when Delhiites will get relief from ‘AAP-da’. People who launched an agitation against corruption broke all records of corruption and Kejriwal is the only CM who did not resign even after going to jail,” he added.

The BJP has listened to the pain, inconvenience and anger of the slum dwellers against the broken promises of AAP and it can only provide them with facilities. “They have made a list of all your problems and given it to BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narender Modi. Our manifesto will provide you relief from all your problems. The BJP manifesto is the guarantee of PM Modi and unlike AAP, we do what we say,” Shah highlighted.

Commenting on Kejriwal’s claim of Ramesh Bidhuri being made as CM face of the saffron party, Shah claimed that the AAP leader cannot declare anyone as BJP candidate.

Congress and AAP cannot benefit the people of Delhi. Only the BJP can benefit them as they are making promises every day just for the sake of the vote bank. After the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, not a single welfare scheme for the poor will be stopped,” the Home Minister highlighted.