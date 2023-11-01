Shah to address ‘Antyodaya Sammelan’ in Karnal

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Antyodaya Sammelan, marking the completion of nine years of the BJP government in Haryana on Thursday.

Karnal will host this Antyodaya Mahasammelan to honour the families who have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana.

An official spokesperson said that Shah will be the Chief Guest at the event to be attended by participants from various socio-economic backgrounds who have availed themselves of the benefits offered by welfare programs like Ayushman Bharat, the Pension Scheme, and other initiatives aimed at supporting the economically disadvantaged in Haryana.

He said that since assuming office as the CM of the state in 2014, Manohar Lal Khattar has consistently prioritised the implementation of schemes aimed at uplifting the impoverished, drawing inspiration from the Antyodaya philosophy.

“In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to enhance the lives of disadvantaged individuals, the state’s welfare initiatives have been designed to incorporate Antyodaya principles. According to the Chief Minister’s perspective, the primary objective of the Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana is the betterment of the economically disadvantaged. Under this scheme, till now the applications of 76,454 beneficiaries in the state have been approved in principle. Out of these, loans of 32743 beneficiaries were approved,” the spokesperson said.

He said the ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana,’ introduced by Chief Minister, represents an all-encompassing scheme with the primary goal of poverty reduction through economic inclusion, thereby raising the income of the most underprivileged Antyodaya families. These are households with an annual family income below Rs one lakh.

The spokesperson said the journey towards uplifting Antyodaya families began with the introduction of the CM Window when the Chief Minister assumed office in 2014.

“This marked a qualitative transformation in the state’s political landscape, where the Chief Minister’s work centered on the foundation of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek.’ On December 25, 2014, the Chief Minister launched the CM Window initiative, a novel approach to politics in the state’s history. The primary objective was to facilitate direct communication between the public and the Chief Minister, eliminating the need for personal visits to Chandigarh. This pioneering experiment proved highly successful,” the spokesperson said.

“With the inception of the CM Window, the state government embarked on its journey of Antyodaya upliftment, forging ahead without looking back. This effort led to the launch of a unique and ambitious scheme, ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra,’ designed to collect economic data from all families in the state. Consequently, the identification of Antyodaya families became possible, ensuring they directly benefited from the government’s welfare schemes. This approach garnered nationwide acclaim, inspiring other states to consider adopting the PPP model for their regions,” he added.