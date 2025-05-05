Shah reviews implementation of three new criminal laws in New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a review meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Mininster Ashish Sood regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws across the national capital and issued directives to ensure accountability of officers in the entire process.

Shah stated that the implementation of the three new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enhance the efficiency and accountability of the police at the grassroots level.

The current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics were reviewed by the home minister in the meeting.

He emphasized that the process of filing charge-sheets within 60 and 90 days must be continuously monitored, with strict adherence to their timelines.

The HM further directed that efforts be made to increase the conviction rate in cases of heinous crimes by at least 20 per cent.

Shah also stated that e-Summons should be issued directly from courts, with copies sent to local police stations, and also called for expediting the appointment process in the Directorate of Prosecution and ensuring that decisions regarding appeals in any case are made by the Directorate of Prosecution itself.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of the National Capital Territory, Commissioner of Delhi Police, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Director of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Delhi Government.