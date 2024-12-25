Shah reviews CRPF operations, lauds force for its role in ensuring peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters in New Delhi and reviewed the operational efficiency of the force.

Shah met senior officers of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and had a comprehensive review of its administrative efficiency.

Advertisement

The HM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CRPF is playing an important role in ensuring internal security and peace in the country.

Advertisement

He further said that the CAPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the North-Eastern states and the Jammu & Kashmir region.

The home minister emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi in the daily functioning of the force to strengthen linguistic unity.

He emphasised the use of more and more ‘Shri Ann’ (Millets) for better health of the soldiers, and also called upon the soldiers to extract the benefits of Ayurveda and participate in ‘Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan’ to get health insights as per individual’s Prakriti, fostering wellbeing and better health.

During the meeting, Director General, CRPF, Anish Dayal Singh, apprised the HM about various welfare schemes being implemented for the families of martyred jawans of the force, including compassionate appointments within the organisation.

Several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Union Home Secretary were present in the meeting.

Shah’s visit underlines the government’s recognition of the CRPF’s commitment to national security and its multifaceted contribution to nation building.