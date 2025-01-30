Shah, Nadda, Rajnath campaign for BJP candidates in Delhi polls

Senior BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, campaigned for the saffron party’s candidates across different assembly constituencies of the national capital and slammed the AAP government for failing to deliver on its promises during its decade long rule.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of cleaning the Yamuna river, Shah mentioned the AAP chief’s promise to clean the river and take a dip in it. But, he said he has not done it till date.

The home minister hit out at the AAP chief, saying no one in the world resorted to such cheap politics like Kejriwal, just to win elections.

He assured that within five years the BJP would work to build a riverfront at the Yamuna like on the Gujarat’s Sabarmati River.

Singh, while addressing a public meeting at East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar in support of BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma, said the AAP came to power on the issue of Jan Lokpal, but today, their government is collapsing amidst alleged corruption.

He said no one has been spared by the AAP as everyone has been deceived by the party. Their national convenor, who entered politics by saying that large houses should not be built for ministers, has built a palatial mansion for himself.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda, who addressed a public meeting East Delhi’s Krishnanagar assembly constituency, took a dig at the AAP over the ‘Panic Button’ they claimed to install in buses, alleging that they did a scam of Rs 500 crore in the same, while the safety measure is not visible in any bus.

In a sarcastic comment, he said actually such a panic button was needed in the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ bungalow, where the incident of alleged misbehavior took place with a woman.

He slammed the AAP government saying during the entire decade of its rule, they kept doing press conferences and blaming the centre while duping the people of Delhi.

Nadda further said that during the last 10 years, the AAP government has tried to hide its mistakes, and also deprived the people of Delhi from the public welfare schemes of the Central government.