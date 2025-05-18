Shah hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ as symbol of anti-terror resolve

India’s Operation Sindoor has become synonymous with the elimination of terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while participating in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday.

“The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism through their valour,” Shah posted on X.

Advertisement

The ‘Tiranga Yatra’, launched on May 13, is an 11-day nationwide event organized by the BJP to honour the Indian Armed Forces, following the success of India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

Advertisement

The objective of the event is to celebrate the courage of Indian soldiers and raise awareness about the success of Operation Sindoor.

While in Gujarat, Shah also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of KK Patel and Madhuben K Patel Nursing College in the Gozaria area of Mehsana district.

Additionally, the Union Minister addressed a conference organized by the Gujarat State Cooperative Federation in Ahmedabad on the theme, “The Role of Cooperatives in Building a Developed India.”

Praising the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shah said the cooperative sector has been playing a significant role in transforming the lives of the poor, the underprivileged, and farmers.

“Cooperatives in the Modi government are bringing positive changes in the lives of the poor, the deprived, and the farmers. Today, in Ahmedabad, I interacted with the brothers and sisters associated with cooperatives at a conference organized by the Gujarat State Cooperative Union,” Shah posted on X.

“Be it the establishment of the ‘Tribhuvan Cooperative University’, the empowerment of PACS, or the revival of the Dairy Cooperative Union, the cooperative system in the country is moving ahead with full strength,” he added.

On the occasion, a book titled ‘Cooperation Sankalp’ was also released.