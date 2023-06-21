SG: Bhima Koregaon accused Navlakha got ‘red carpet’ before HC and SC

The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta on Wednesday said that the Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha got a ‘red carpet’ in both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

“Navlakha was very lucky. He has got a red carpet in both High Court and Supreme Court,” Solicitor General said.

As Solicitor General Mehta said this while arguing Directorate of Enforcement’s plea against Madras High Court order relating to Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Senthil Balaji said that the remark by Solicitor General was in bad taste and the highest court of the country had ruled on Navlakha’s rights. He said that the remarks by Solicitor General were “unfortunate”.

However, Solicitor General said, “Yes, I mean every word I said. I am not on Navlakha. I am on the order.”

The Madras high court while entertaining a habeas corpus plea by Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala had permitted his bypass surgery from a private hospital.

The Solicitor General remarks that Navlakha got ‘red carpet’ both in the high court and the Supreme Court as well, were made while responding to a submission by senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul who highlighted the case of Gautam Navlakha who had been granted relief on medical grounds.

On November 10, 2022, the top court had ordered that Gautam Navlakha be shifted from Taloja Jail Mumbai and placed under house arrest for a month considering his old age and multiple ailments that require a caretaker to attend.