Seven cops injured as escort vehicle in Vasundhara Raje’s motorcade overturns in Pali

Seven police personnel were injured when the escort vehicle in the motorcade of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje turned turtle between Kot-Balian and Bali in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, the former CM was returning to Jodhpur from Mundara village after paying floral tribute to Rajasthan Minister Ota Ram Devasi’s late mother when the escort vehicle overturned in an attempt to save a motorcycle rider.

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Bali, which referred them to Sumerpur Hospital.

Ms Raje also accompanied the injured cops to the Bali Hospital. Pali District Collector LN Mantri and other district officers also rushed to the hospital.

Sitting MP from Pali P P Chaudhary and Bali MLA Pushpendra Singh Ranawat also accompanied Raje in the motorcade.

This is the second mishap involving vehicles in a motorcade during VVIP movements in the state in recent days.

Earlier, two people, including an on-duty ASI, were killed and five police personnel sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into the escort vehicle in Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s motorcade in Jaipur on December 11.