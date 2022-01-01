Set up makeshift hospitals, form special teams, States told

Amid a nationwide scare over a surge in Coronavirus cases post Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Centre on Saturday asked States to set up makeshift hospitals and form special teams.

As India reported 22,775 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the authorities around the country are concerned about the rising number of cases.

The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi, financial centre Mumbai and Kolkata, are seeing some of the sharpest rises.

India witnessed a devastating second wave of Covid last year when the daily average number of new cases peaked at around 400,000.