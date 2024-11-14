Separate railway division to come up in Jammu: Dr Jitendra Singh

A separate Railways Division has been approved for Jammu as the rail network is fast expanding in the border union territory of J&K. This was announced by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

“Heartening News for Jammu, Railways to set up exclusive Division Headquarter at Jammu”, he wrote on X.

Dr Jitendra Singh wrote “a delegation of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, led by its President Arun Gupta, met me with a proposal to set up the Railways Division headquarter at Jammu. The matter was taken up with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. I am glad to share the update that the Railway Ministry has accepted the proposal and initiated the process for the same”.

“PM Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the progress of railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. He is keen to give Jammu its due and reinforce the railway facility cum railway administrative structure at Jammu which is soon going to be an important railway junction when the Kashmir valley, for the first time, gets connected with the rest of India through a rail network”, Dr Jitendra Singh stated.

The railways in the J&K region are currently controlled by the Ferozepur Division that is based in the Malwa region of Punjab.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry had on 6 November submitted a memorandum to Dr Jitendra Singh seeking his intervention for establishing a separate railways division for Jammu.

The J&K region is witnessing a massive railway sector development with the Kashmir valley expected to get rail linked with the rest of the country in January. Many architectural wonders have been done by the engineers while building the rail link through inhospitable and tough terrain.