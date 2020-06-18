China has committed a “big mistake” by killing the unarmed Indian soldiers, said former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and trained guns at the Narendra Modi government questioning who sent the soldiers unarmed and also asked who was responsible for their deaths.

“By killing the unarmed soldiers of India, China has committed a big mistake. I want to ask who sent them unarmed towards the danger and why, who is responsible?” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message.

His remarks came soon after he questioned the government over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in an unprecedented attack in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“How dare China kill our unarmed soldiers? Why were our soldiers sent unarmed to martyrdom?” Rahul Gandhi asked the government in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?”

Later in the day, he also took a jibe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for taking two days to condole the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“If it was so painful, why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet? Why take two days to condole? Why address rallies as soldiers were being martyred? Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media? Why make paid-media blame Army instead of government of India?” Rahul said in a tweet.

This came after Rajnath Singh on Wednesday afternoon condoled the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer.

The Defence Minister in a tweet had said, “The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.”

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Monday night with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

As many as 20 Indian Armymen including officers were killed in the face-off while the the Chinese side is learnt to have suffered over 40 casualties including dead and seriously injured.