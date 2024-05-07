Rahul-Akhilesh joint rallies in Kannauj and Kanpur on May 10

The INDIA bloc will hold joint election rallies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj and Kanpur on May 10.

Congress sources said here on Tuesday that the first joint rally would be held in Kannauj at 1 pm and in Kanpur at 3 pm.

The SP president is the alliance candidate from Kannauj where polling will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

In Kanpur, the purpose of the joint rally is to mobilise support for Congress candidate Alok Mishra.