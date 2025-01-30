Senior UP govt officials inspect stampede site in Mahakumbh

Normalcy is fast returning to the Mahakumbh mela area on Thursday after yesterday’s stampede in which 30 pilgrims were killed and 60 others were injured.

While UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and DGP Prashant Kumar visited the Mahakumbh area, members of the Judicial Commission led by Justice ( Retd) Harsh Kumar are expected to arrive here on Friday.

Advertisement

As per government estimate, over 1.67 crore pilgrims have taken a dip in the Sangam till 4 pm on Thursday and the total number of devotees to visit the Mahakumbh so far rose to over 290 million.

Advertisement

During the Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, a minor incident of fire was also reported in which several tents were reduced to ashes but no one was hurt.

The chief secretary and the DGP arrived here in the morning and held several rounds of meetings with mela officials and police officers. Both the officials also inspected the site of the stampede and visited the Medical College to meet the injured.

Two senior officials from Lucknow have been rushed to Mahakumbh to oversee the arrangements here.

The stampede took place between 1 and 2 am on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya as pilgrims rushed to take a dip in the river breaking barricades. In all 30 devotees lost their lives while 60 others were injured. The injured were admitted to the medical college where they are undergoing treatment.

On the other hand , Justice Retired Harsh Kumar, chairman of the Judicial Committee on the Prayagraj Mahakumbh stampede, said, “We expect to submit a report within a month.Tomorrow morning, we will go for site inspection, and although we cannot say how long it will take, we will try to complete the work as soon as possible.”

“Site inspection for better accuracy should be done as soon as possible. It is too early to say anything before this,” he said in Lucknow.

The Judicial Commission took charge today. The other two members of the Commission are ex-IAS D K Singh and retired IPS V K Gupta.

After the stampede on the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan festival, the administration has issued a new order regarding the traffic system in the fair. The entire fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone and even two-wheelers are not allowed to enter the fair.

Hundreds of vehicles are still stranded on the border of Prayagraj as they are not allowed to enter the mela area. Vehicles are being stopped near Gauhania on Andawa Ring Road bypass, Nawabganj, Soraon and Chitrakoot Road.

Integrated Control and Command Center has been asked to ensure that there is no excessive crowd on Sangam Nose. Special teams have been deployed for quick action in crowded areas. Special monitoring is being done on major routes. Also, chaotic and suspicious people are also being monitored.