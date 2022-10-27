Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni, 54, passed away at a private hospital in Kannur on Thursday.

Pacheni was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur on October 19 after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage. Though he was subjected to emergency surgery, his condition worsened and he was declared dead on Thursday morning.

Born in 1968 in a communist family in Pacheni near Taliparamba in Kannur district, Satheesan Pacheni’s political activity began with the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students’ wing of the Congress.He was elected as the state president of KSU in 1999. He became a General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) in 2001and continued in the post till 2011. He was the president of the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) from 2016 to 2021.

Pacheni had fought five elections and lost all five. He fought against veteran CPI-M leader V S Achuthanandan at Malampuzha twice, in 2001 and 2006.

In 2009 he fought in the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency and lost to present local administration minister MB Rajesh by a slender margin. He also had fought in the Kannur Assembly seat on two occasions and had lost to Ramachandran Kadannappally in 2016 and 2021.