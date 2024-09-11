Semiconductor CEOs laud PM’s leadership at SEMICON

Top Semiconductor CEOs lauded India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the SEMICON India 2024, inaugurated by Mr Modi at Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Organised with the theme “Shaping the Semiconductor Future” the conference is showcasing India’s semiconductor strategy and policy, which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors.

CEO of SEMI Ajit Manocha highlighted the delegates’ reception at SEMICON India 2024 saying it was ‘unprecedented’ and ‘exponential’. The scale of the event was unprecedented with the coming together of more than 100 CEOs and CXOs from all over the world representing the total electronic supply chain for Semiconductors, he said.

Advertisement

He expressed optimism about the commitments of the industry to becoming India’s trusted partner in the journey to creating a Semiconductor hub for the benefit of the country, world, industry, and humanity.

Referring to the model of exponential growth in India as Prime Minister Modi’s law, Mr Manocha said that the semiconductor industry is foundational to every industry in the world, more importantly for humanity. He expressed confidence in working for the 1.4 billion people of India and eight billion people of the world.

President and CEO of Tata Electronics Dr Randhir Thakur thanked the prime minister for making the historic gathering possible and lauded his vision to bring the semiconductor industry to the Indian shores.

He recalled the prime minister laying the foundation stone of India’s first commercial fab in Dholera and first Indigenous OSAT factory in Jagiroad, Assam on the 13th of March this year and said that both the projects received approval from the government in record time.

Dr Thakur said the efforts of the government have brought all ecosystems under one roof at SEMICON 2024. He credited the Prime Minister’s global outreach and emphasis on India’s semiconductor mission for establishing key partnerships with ecosystem players to further growth.

He assured the prime minister that the semiconductor industry would become the bedrock of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and it will have a multiplier effect on job creation. Quoting the PM’s comment, “This is the moment, the right moment,” he credited the leadership and vision of the prime minister with making India’s semiconductor dream a reality.

CEO of NXP Semiconductors Kurt Sievers expressed his excitement and humbleness to being a part of SEMICON 2024 and said that the event marks a transformational journey for India.

He also touched upon the multiplier effect that the semiconductor industry has on other sectors and said that it will propel India to becoming an extremely powerful economy in the next few years.

CEO of Renesas Hidetoshi Shibata congratulated the prime minister for such a successful and commemorative event at SEMICON India 2024.

He mentioned doubling the head-count in India by sometime next year to shoulder a lot more of the value-added advanced semiconductor design activities for the Indian as well as the global market.

CEO of IMEC Luc Van Den Hove assured that IMEC is ready to form a strong and strategic partnership to support the Prime Minister’s ambitious plans. Underlining the need for a reliable supply chain, Mr. Hove said, “Who can be a better-trusted partner than the world’s largest democracy”.