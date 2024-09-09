PM to inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 on Sept 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

It is the vision of the Prime Minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

In accordance with this vision, SEMICON India 2024 is being organised from September 11 to 13 with the theme “Shaping the Semiconductor Future.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the three-day conference from September 11 to 13 will showcase India’s semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductor.

It will witness participation of top leadership of global semiconductor giants and will bring together global leaders, companies, experts of the semiconductor industry.

The conference will witness participation of more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.