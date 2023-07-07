Self-respect of poor is the guarantee of BJP government: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the self-respect of the poor is the guarantee of the BJP government.

“After so many years of independence, the benefits of democracy have now reached the right people in real sense. Earlier, in the name of democracy, the interests of a few people were taken care of,” he said here.

“Today the shops of those who took commission are closed, the shop of those who eat brokerage are closed, the shop of those who did scams are closed. It means now there is no discrimination and no corruption,” he claimed.

He said that Modi, the son of a poor mother, will not tolerate the insult of the poor.

Here in UP also crores of beneficiaries have started their work by taking advantage of Mudra Yojana. In this, the poor, Dalits, backwards, tribals and minority family members and women entrepreneurs have benefited the most. This is the social justice, which is being guaranteed by the BJP government, he said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting at Wazidpur in his Lok Sabha constituency after inaugurating and laying foundation of development projects to worth over Rs 12,000 crores in presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

PM, who reached Varanasi on a two-day tour from Gorakhpur, said that earlier only rich people had access to banks. ” For the poor, it was believed that if there is no money then what will they do with the bank account. In the last 9 years, this thinking has also been changed by the BJP government.”

PM Modi said that today Uttar Pradesh including Kashi has been gifted with projects worth about Rs 12,000 crore. This is an extension of the resolution we have taken for a new body while maintaining the soul of Kashi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi on his arrival in Kashi in the holy month of Sawan. The CM said that after being elected to Parliament from Varanasi in 2014, the Prime Minister changed the entire beauty of the place and gave a new identity to Banaras.

After the public meeting, the Prime Minister attended the BJP’s tiffin meeting at Manduwadih with party leaders and workers.

Around 300 office bearers and workers participated in the meeting. In this, PM Modi discussed the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Booth and Panna chiefs were also invited in this meeting.

This was PM Modi’s 41st visit to Kashi after becoming MP from here. Earlier he had come here on March 24 last. Modi will have a night stay in Kashi and will go to Rajasthan tomorrow morning.