Seized narcotics, fake currency stolen from Rajouri court

In yet another embarrassment for the Jammu & Kashmir Union territory (UT) administration, more than 5 kg narcotics worth several crores of rupees, intoxication capsules and fake currency seized by the police has been stolen from the highly-guarded malkhana (seizure room) of the district court complex in the border district of Rajouri.

These items were reportedly recovered mostly from Pakistan-backed narco-terrorism peddlers and were stored in the malkhana to produce as evidence before the court.

Among the stolen items was Rs one lakh fake Indian currency, Rs 53,000 Indian currency, about 1450 gms charas, 4 kg of heroin and more than 500 intoxication capsules, reports said.

Police said that a fast-track investigation has been launched in the bizarre incident and five cops have been placed under suspension. They include assistant sub-inspector Tariq Mehmood, constable Mohammad Shafiq, SPOs Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Munshi and Murtaza Khan.

DSP Rajouri (DAR) will conduct an inquiry into the theft from the judicial complex.

The police remained tight-lipped on the serious matter till the report leaked out to the media.

Reports said that theft took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Later during the day, police said that during the intervening night of 3 and 4 April, information was received that some unidentified thieves have broken the locks of the malkhana of District Court Complex, Rajouri, and have stolen some seized articles and case property.

On this, cognizance has been taken, FIR No. 143/2023 U/S 457/380 IPC has been registered and investigation has been started.

During the initial phase, police analysed the crime scene with the assistance of the Forensic Science Laboratory team. Police are also analysing the technical evidence related to the scene of crime. Moreover, Police have also rounded up various suspects for questioning.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh has placed under suspension guard incharge and other officials for dereliction of duty.

Investigation is proceeding and a breakthrough is expected very soon, police added.