Security tightened in Agartala ahead of 72nd NEC Plenary Session

Ahead of the 72nd Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC), scheduled to be held in Agartala on December 20-21, heightened security measures have been implemented in and around the city.

Agartala, located near the international border with Bangladesh, where Tripura shares an 856 km-long boundary, has seen increased security preparations due to its strategic significance.

West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told local media on Wednesday that the city’s security has been bolstered with fixed barricades set up near the Akhaura Integrated Check Post and intensified patrolling in bordering areas.

Advertisement

“As the NEC Plenary Session draws near, we have deployed additional security forces in sensitive parts of Agartala to maintain law and order,” Kumar stated.

The Plenary Session will mark the first time it is hosted in Agartala, underscoring the city’s importance as a venue for this high-profile regional meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and all the Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Governors from the Northeast states are expected to attend.

This event will provide a platform for regional leaders to discuss crucial developmental issues and strategies aimed at fostering economic growth, connectivity, and security across the Northeast.

The local police and additional security units are prepared to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event amidst this significant gathering of officials and dignitaries.