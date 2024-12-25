Security on high alert after Pannu’s threat regarding Mahakumbh

After a purported video regarding terrorist Pannu’s threat regarding Mahakumbh went viral on social media on Tuesday afternoon after three Khalistani terrorists were gunned down in Pilibhit, security agencies became alert as soon as they got information about this.

Along with the local intelligence agency, intelligence also started secretly conducting reconnaissance of different areas. Immediately after information about the threat, ADG Law and Order and STF Amitabh Yash reached the city on Tuesday evening and held a meeting with ADG, Commissioner and other top officials. He also inspected the fair area and took stock of the security arrangements on Wednesday.

The reported video regarding Khalistani terrorist Pannu’s threat regarding Mahakumbh went viral on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Security agencies became alert as soon as they got the information of this. Along with the local intelligence agency, central intelligence also started secretly conducting reconnaissance of different areas. On the other hand, the ATS team camping in the fair area has also increased alertness.

Sources here on Wednesday ,ATS personnel, fully capable of dealing with terrorist threats, have started monitoring every nook and corner. At the same time, the local unit of STF has also been activated. Different teams of STF jawans are busy gathering information about the suspects and people involved in immoral activities in the past. They are also finding out where they are at present and what are their current activities.

After the meeting in the fair auditorium, Amitabh Yash inspected the security arrangements made by the police in the fair area. He reached Sangam Nose and also took stock of the preparations of the Water Police while riding a horse. He also took stock of the anti-drone system. Sources said , keeping security in mind, the work of verification of tenants and employees living in the areas around the fair area has also been expedited. Along with Daraganj, verification is also being done in Kydganj, Arail and Jhunsi localities. The ID proof details of all these are also being recorded in the police register.

ADG Law and Order also met the SPs and ADGs and IGs of the districts adjacent to Prayagraj through Google Meet at the Command Center located at the Fair Authority. Instructions were given to remain alert regarding Maha Kumbh with intensive checking on the borders and arrangements for smooth transportation for the devotees. Apart from ADG Zone and IG Range Varanasi, SPs of Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot also participated in it.

ADG Law and Order and STF Amitabh Yash told reporters that,” Every type of threat is being continuously monitored. Efforts will be made to ensure that the Maha Kumbh Mela is completely safe. Arrangements will be made for the security of the devotees and these are at several levels. Uttar Pradesh Police will perform its best this time also.”