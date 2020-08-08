A shocking incident surfaced on Saturday in which a security guard at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Pragyagraj was seen brutally thrashing a homeless old woman outside the hospital premises.

The accused security guard was arrested late last night after the video of the incident was widely shared over the social media.

In the video, the accused security guard – Sanjay Mishra – has been seen raining blows on the old woman at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Pragyagraj.

As per the reports, the woman who looked to be in her 80s took shelter outside the trauma centre on Thursday night which triggered the security guard and he launched attack on the woman.

An embarrassing Inhumanity incident from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. A hospital guard is seen brutally beating and kicking an elderly woman. The elderly woman was visiting SRN Hospital for treatment. @IndiasMuslims pic.twitter.com/NmvGJS0bJm — faizan (@faizan0008) August 7, 2020

She was seen lying on floor screaming in pain as Mishra was seen beating the woman.

In the video, two other men are also seen but ironically rather than rescuing the helpless woman, they were standing and watching the whole brutal act.

According to the reports, the woman was admitted in the same hospital for treatment and an FIR was registered against the accused guard.

The incident sparked outrage among the users on Twitter and even the leaders from the political parties also condemned the act.

Bihar’s opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted in Hindi on the incident saying, “It’s important to watch this viral video, being shared for the sake of humanity. In Prayagraj, this is how a security guard behaved with an elderly woman who had gone to SRN hospital for treatment. It does not matter what was the mental or financial status of the woman… a society that tolerates such kind of inhuman behaviour should be ashamed of itself.”