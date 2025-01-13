Security Forces recover arms and ammunition and war-like stores in Manipur

In a series of intelligence-based joint operations, security forces in Manipur recovered 19 weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores from areas affected by ethnic strife. The operations, carried out by the Assam Rifles in coordination with the Manipur Police, targeted several districts, including Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Kakching.

Operations in Irong village (Thoubal district) and Sekmaijin (Kakching district) led to the recovery of a Self-Loading Rifle, a Single Barrel Rifle, an improvised mortar, three 9mm pistols, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Security forces seized a 7.62 mm rifle, a 5.56 mm rifle, a .32 mm pistol, a single barrel rifle, two tube launchers, and ammunition during an operation near Saheibung peak, Kangpokpi district.

An operation in Jakurador, Jiribam district, resulted in the recovery of explosives and other war-like materials.

In Old Gelmol village, Churachandpur district, authorities confiscated a 7.62 mm AK-56 rifle, a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, multiple single-barrel rifles, and grenades.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The conflict has led to widespread displacement, loss of lives, and the proliferation of illegal arms in the region. Security forces have been intensifying operations to restore peace and order, often relying on actionable intelligence to dismantle armed groups and confiscate weapons.

The recoveries highlight the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in mitigating violence and addressing the security concerns arising from the availability of arms and ammunition.

With the collaboration of the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security agencies, efforts continue to stabilise the region and facilitate reconciliation between communities.