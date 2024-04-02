Security forces neutralise 9 Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Nine dreaded Maoists were neutralised during an encounter that took place in the woods of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday.



According to police sources, an intense search operation was initiated by security forces based on intelligence indicating the presence of the most wanted Maoist commander Paparao in the region.

During the search operation in the morning, a fierce exchange of fire erupted between security forces and Maoist rebels in the dense forests near the village of Lendra and Korcholi. This intense confrontation ended with the recovery of the bodies of nine Maoist insurgents at the scene.

The operation was led by teams from District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalion of CRPF, aimed to root out Maoist insurgents from the region. In addition to the nine Maoists neutralised, security forces made a significant seizure of arms and ammunition, including light machine guns (LMGs), barrel grenade launchers (BGLs), and a substantial quantity of explosives.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma described the recovery of modern weapons from Maoists as a very serious issue. This seizure reflects the ultra’s preparation for prolonged conflict in Bastar and shows the grave threat posed by insurgency in the region.

Bastar IGP Sundarraj revealed that several Maoists were severely injured whereas many fled from the battle ground. Search operations are ongoing in the area as security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to flush out any remaining insurgents and restore peace to the region. As investigations progress, further details regarding the operation and the recovered items will be disclosed, he added.