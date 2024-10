Security forces identify 29 Maoists after Thulthuli encounter; total bounty ₹2.15 crore

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai confirmed the identification of 29 Maoists who were neutralised during an encounter at Nendur-Thulthuli. The operation conducted by the security forces led to the elimination of 31 Maoist insurgents, with rewards totalling ₹2.15 crore for the identified individuals. Efforts to confirm the identities of the remaining two are ongoing.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sundarraj P reported that the confirmed individuals include one DKSZC member, one CYPC commander, three DVCMs, 14 members from PLGA Company No. 06, two DKSZC guards, six area committee members, and two cadre members from the party. The process of identification continues for the remaining personnel.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamlochan Kashyap noted that investigative measures are being taken to complete the identification process.

List of identified Maoist insurgents:

1. Neeti alias Urmila (45), SZCM, Eastern Bastar Division Secretary (₹25 lakh reward) – Hiramagunda village, Gangloor, Bijapur.

2. Nandu Mandavi, CYPC Commander, Company No. 06 (₹10 lakh reward) – Kotram village, Bhairamgarh, Bijapur.

3. Suresh Salam alias Janku, DVCM, Amadai Area Committee (₹8 lakh reward) – Chhote Farsgaon village, Jhara, Narayanpur.

4. Meena Netam (44), DVCM (₹8 lakh reward) – Mohandi village, Narayanpur.

5. Mahesh, DVCM (₹8 lakh reward) – Ghotia village, Malewahi, Dantewada.

6. Arjun alias Ranjit (around 30), PPCM, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Dunga-Pallewaya, Orchha, Narayanpur.

7. Sundar alias Kamalu, PPCM, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Madum, Gangloor, Bijapur.

8. Budhram Madkam, PPCM, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Bhairamgarh, Bijapur.

9. Mohan Mandavi, PPCM, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Bodli, Malewahi, Dantewada.

10. Basanti, wife of Saket (30), PPCM, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Koylibeda, Kanker.

11. Jagni Korram (36), PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Adengpal, Bangalore, Narayanpur.

12. Anil, Party member, PLGA Company No. 06 (₹8 lakh reward) – Madum, Gangloor, Bijapur.

13. Dashmati Poyam, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Rotad, Pochawada, Orchha, Narayanpur.

14. Mase alias Shakeela (26), PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Toyameta, Chotedongar, Narayanpur.

15. Saban alias Lokesh Poyam, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Erpund Salepal, Malewahi, Dantewada.

16. Somru Mandavi, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Toyameta, Chotedongar, Narayanpur.

17. Madkam Mangu, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Burji, Basaguda, Bijapur.

18. Manoj alias Sampor Mandavi (35), PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Tarnar, Pochawada, Orchha, Narayanpur.

19. Somu alias Tuge alias Mansing (around 30), PPCM, PLGA Company No. 06 member (₹8 lakh reward) – Rekhavatti, Koylibeda, Kanker.

20. Janila alias Budhri (40), Guard of Neeti (₹5 lakh reward) – Kotmeta, Poongarpal, Kondagaon.

21. Mangaldai Kashyap, Guard of Neeti (₹5 lakh reward) – Kudhur, Matwal, Poongarpal, Kondagaon.

22. Ramder, ACM, Bayanar Area Committee member (₹5 lakh reward) – Usri, Mardapal, Kondagaon.

23. Sukku Yadav (34), ACM, Bayanar Area Committee member (₹5 lakh reward) – Kanagao, Kohkametta, Narayanpur.

24. Suklu alias Vijay alias Pandru Korram, ACM, Bayanar Area Committee member (₹5 lakh reward) – Kongera Ghotiapara, Jhara, Narayanpur.

25. Sonu Korram, ACM, Amadai Area Committee member (₹5 lakh reward) – Sulenga, Dhaudai, Narayanpur.

26. Jamli (36), ACM, Amadai Area Committee member (₹5 lakh reward) – Modonar Toyameta, Chotedongar, Narayanpur.

27. Sohan alias Rohan Padam, ACM, Amadai Area Committee member (₹5 lakh reward) – Kumurgunda, Koylibeda, Kanker.

28. Phulo alias Sundari (around 30), Party member, Amadai Area (₹2 lakh reward) – Bhairamgarh, Bijapur.

29. Phulmati Padami (27), Party member, Amadai Area (₹2 lakh reward) – Erpanar, Barsur, Dantewada.

Bastar Range IGP Sundarraj P reiterated the government’s call for Maoist insurgents to surrender, stating, “With no alternative left, the Maoists must renounce violence and integrate into the mainstream, or face consequences for their continued unlawful activities.”