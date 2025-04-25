Pahalgam attack suspect identIfied by woman in JK

A suspect of the Pahalgam terror attack has been detained by the Police in Ganderbal after a woman tourist identified him as having asked the religious identity of visitors to the Baisaran meadows while the terrorists were gunning down the people.

A video was widely shared where a woman tourist had alleged that the individual in the picture had asked her about her religion and other details during the attack.

Advertisement

The police took a prompt action and apprehended the man, identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal today.

A resident of Gohipora Raizan in Ganderbal, Jungal works as a pony runner at Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg.

Advertisement

The suspect has been subjected to sustained interrogation. Meanwhile, the police and other probe agencies have intensified the manhunt for the terrorists, reports said.

“In view of prevailing scenario so as to liquidate the threat perceptions, Ganderbal Police alongwith Army, Para , CRPF and SSB adapted an aggressive approach and started combing operations especially in those areas where ANEs can possibly take refuge or had connection with the OGWs and other supporters,” Police said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, cordon and search operations were ongoing in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Basantgarh, Hiranagar, Poonch, Kulgam and Shopian.