Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 21, 2022 10:50 pm

Security beefed up at Delhi-Tikri border ahead of farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar on Aug 22

representational image

Ahead of the farmers’ call to protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital on August 22, the Delhi Police has tightened security at Delhi-Tikri border and has put up cemented barricades. Farmers have now started arriving in the city.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, had announced to go for 75-hour sit-in protest at Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands including proper implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

On July 31, farmers in Punjab had blocked the railway track at Vallah in Amritsar, Bathinda and protested at Shambhu Toll plaza in Ambala, Panchkula’s Barwala and Kaithal’s Cheeka against the Union Government for not fulfilling their demands.

