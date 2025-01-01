Security and cleanliness govt’s top priorities for Mahakumbh; IRS set up for emergency

The UP government is dedicated to ensuring the success and safety of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Special preparations are underway to enhance the fairgrounds, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally overseeing the arrangements during his visit to Prayagraj on Tuesday. Emphasizing security, cleanliness, and order as top priorities, he directed officials to maintain utmost vigilance.

During his visit, he issued critical instructions to strengthen security measures. These include conducting extensive search operations across Prayagraj and nearby districts, as well as intensive inspections of hotels, restaurants, street vendors, and unauthorized settlements. CM said, “Vehicles entering the fairgrounds and Prayagraj will undergo strict checks, while unlicensed vehicles will be prohibited. The LIU and IB have been instructed to stay on high alert, and officials are tasked with questioning suspicious individuals and investigating dubious items.He said to ensure smooth operations, all police officers and constables are to be deployed before the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement

He emphasized proper arrangements for their accommodation and meals. He also advised maximizing the use of reserve police forces within the fair area, limiting personnel deployment from other districts to emergencies. Strengthened security protocols will also extend beyond Prayagraj to other districts in the state. Yogi directed strict action against any form of illegal recovery, fraudulent contracts, or cybercrimes during the Mahakumbh. He said, “Specialized teams will be formed to monitor online and cyber fraud activities. Fire safety measures will also receive special attention, and efforts will be made to minimize emergency response times to ensure swift action when needed.” The government aims to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only a profound spiritual gathering but also a secure and well-organized experience for all visitors.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in line with this preparation, the government has introduced an Incident Response System (IRS) to ensure quick response and accountability. Responsibilities have been clearly defined at the division, district, and fair levels under this system. In case of any emergency or disaster within the Mela area, the designated response team will be activated immediately.The state government’s Revenue Department has established the IRS to ensure quick and effective action during emergencies at the event. Under the Prayagraj division, the Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj and Chairperson of the Prayagraj Mela Authority has been appointed as the Responsible Officer, while the Police Commissioner of Prayagraj has been designated as the Security Officer.

At the district level, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will serve as the Incident Commander. The Additional District Magistrate will act as the Deputy Incident Commander, and the DCP of Prayagraj has been assigned the role of Security Officer. For the Mela area, the Mela Officer has been appointed as the Incident Commander, while the Assistant Mela Officer will act as the Deputy Incident Commander. The Senior Superintendent of Police for Kumbh Mela will serve as the Security Officer. At the sector level, the SDM of each sector will be the Sector Incident Commander, and the Additional SP/Deputy SP of each sector will act as the Security Officer. This structure ensures that all key officials remain prepared to respond immediately in case of any disaster.

Principal Secretary P. Guruprasad has issued a notification outlining these responsibilities. According to the notification, the IRS has been formed to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders and responders, ensuring swift, efficient, and effective action during any disaster or emergency within the Mela area. The response team will remain active throughout the event.