‘Secularism, religious tolerance, dangers posed by sectarian conflicts’; CJI Ramana cites Swami Vivekananda

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Chief Justice NV Ramana, on Sunday, stressed the importance of religious tolerance. He said that religion should be above superstitions and rigidities.

He was addressing a virtual event to mark the 22nd Foundation Day of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad, and the 128th anniversary of the historic Chicago address of Swami Vivekananda.

Chief Justice Ramana emphasized that there is a greater need now to pay heed to the words about the “dangers posed by meaningless and sectarian conflicts in society” adding that Swami Vivekananda was a great preacher and propagator of such virtues.

“There is greater need today, in contemporary India, to pay heed to the words spoken by Swami Vivekananda as early as in 1893. He was prophetic. Long before the painful churning that took place in the subcontinent during the freedom struggle resulting in framing of an egalitarian Constitution of India, he advocated Secularism as if he foresaw the events,” said Chief Justice Ramana.

The CJI urged the youth of the country to imbibe the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

“He firmly believed that the true essence of religion was the common good, and tolerance. Religion should be above superstitions and rigidities. To fulfill the dream of making India resurgent through the principles of common good and tolerance, we should instill the ideals of Swami Ji in today’s youth,” he said.

Chief Justice Ramana recalled the sacrifices of the youth during the freedom movement and opined that the youth have the ability to oppose injustice.

“The democratic rights that we take today for granted are a result of the struggles of thousands of young people who took to the streets fighting authoritarian figures either during the Freedom Struggle or the dark days of Emergency. Many lost their lives, sacrificed lucrative careers, all for the greater good of the nation and society. Trust the youth to check the deviations in a society’s journey towards peace and progress.”

The youth must not forget their duty to family, community, and the nation, he added.

(With IANS inputs)