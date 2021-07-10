The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar district from July 10 till August 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming festivals.

The state government also cited the possibility of a threat to peace and law and order by anti-social elements during the upcoming festivals to impose Section 144 in the district.

Activities concerning with social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural festivals and other gatherings will not be permitted without prior permission from the district administration.

Moreover, more than 50 people will not be allowed entry into any religious place at the same time.

“All major festivals like Shravan, Shivratri, Bakri-Eid, Independence Day, Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtami are celebrated in July and August,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey, said.

“On these major occasions, Section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district to prevent people from contracting Covid-19, curbing the spread of the infection and the possibility of disturbing peace and order in the state by anti-social elements,” she added.

Eating while standing or sitting will not be allowed at sweet, street food and fast food shops and eateries, and swimming pools will remain closed in the district while no person will be allowed to sell or play any audio, video cassette or CDs that are misleading and disrupt communal harmony.

