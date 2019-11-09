Keeping in mind to maintain peace and harmony with the Ayodhya verdict being given by the five judges bench of Supreme Court headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday, section 144 is imposed in Mumbai, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Mumbai, section 144 that prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area is imposed till 11 am tomorrow. Mumbai is the which is the capital of Maharashtra has been a centre of pro-Hindu political party Shiv Sena.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, section 144 is imposed till November 19, 2019 while internet services are temporarily suspended in Ajmer till 6am tomorrow.

In entire Jammu and Kashmir, section 144 is imposed with the view of Ayodhya verdict being delivered today. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been tensed since the abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution.

In the decision on the Ayodhya land dispute till now, SC has given 5 acre alternative land for the Muslim party to construct mosque in Ayodya while the 2.77acre land will go to a trust, to be formed soon, which will further look after the process to construct the temple.