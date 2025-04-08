Second phase of ongoing Naval Commanders’ Conference begins in Delhi

The second phase of the ongoing Naval Commanders’ Conference, 2025 started at Nausena Bhawan here today. The first edition of the conference commenced in Karwar on April 5.

Addressing the gathering, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi commended the achievements of the Navy in maintaining a Combat Ready force through the conduct of successful operational exercises, higher operational availability of platforms and joint operations with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Highlighting the contribution to the domestic Shipbuilding industry and increased culture of innovation and creativity, the CNS laid emphasis on continued focus on adapting emerging technologies to build a Future Ready Force.

The CNS reiterated the Indian Navy’s obligation in the Indian Ocean Region in the emerging geopolitical scenario, and importance of Cohesive and Credible approach by engaging in multilateral and bilateral exercises and supporting littoral countries through activities such as ‘Operation Brahma’ and deployment of IOS Sagar which was flagged off during Phase 1 of the conference.

Tripathi also directed the staff to maintain focus on seven key areas – War Fighting and Combat Efficiency, Force Levels and Capacity Development, Fleet Maintenance and Op Logistics, Innovation and Integration of New Technologies, Balanced Workforce Development, Operational and Organisational Agility, and Synergy with other National agencies and stakeholders.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also interacted with the Naval Commanders. He spoke on the changing dynamics in the Global Order and its impact on wide-ranging issues pertaining to International Relations, including the International Security Architecture.

Later, the CNS released publications of the Indian Navy’s Operational Data Framework, Space Vision, Naval Aviation Safety, and a one-stop reference guide on Retirement and Life beyond the Navy.