Sec 144 enforced after TDP-YSRCP clashes in Telangana town

Violent clashes broke out between YSRCP and TDP cadres over a financial dispute on Sunday night at Narasaraopet in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh leading to imposition of Section 144 of CrPC by the administration to prevent further escalation of tension.

Additional forces were deployed in the area on Monday to prevent another flare up in the wake of the situation being still tense.

It all started after a local businessman Giri, who had borrowed heavily from various people, left the town. A local TDP leader Challa Subba Rao, who was one of the lenders, allegedly occupied a bungalow owned by Giri.

Meanwhile, local YSRCP leaders, who had also lent money, asked Subba Rao, to sell the house and share the money to make up for the losses. When Subba Rao refused an argument ensued that turned violent.

Meanwhile Narasaraopet MLA Gopinath Srinivas Reddy reached the place prompting Subba Rao to call up TDP’s constituency in charge Aravinda Babu who promptly reached the spot. The tension escalated leading to clashes between the TDP and YSRCP cadres with stones and sticks.

The clashes that spilled on the streets sent panic among the locals. The car belonging to Aravinda Babu was damaged.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and managed to bring the situation under control after separating the two warring sides. The TDP alleged that the attack was initiated by YSRCP after they brought up the issue of corruption indulged in by the YSRCP MLA Gopinath Srinivas Reddy. The MLA accused TDP leaders of illegally occupying the house with forged documents.

The police are going through videos of the clashes to identify the culprits. In the meantime the administration has deployed police personnel in large numbers at the respective offices of TDP and YSRCP.