SDM slapping case : court denies bail to 41 accused

A local court here on Friday denied bail to 41 accused in the case related to mob violence, stone throwing and arson in Samaravata village and nearby places in the aftermath of the infamous SDM slapping incident on November 13 last. The District and Session Court rejected three petitions submitted by the accused to seek bail, Public Prosecutor Rajesh Gurjar said.

While 39 accused moved joint application, one accused made submission at individual level and another sought interim bail separately, Gurjar said adding, bail in all three applications is refused.The hearing in case was held and concluded on Thursday, however, the court had kept order reserved. The order was pronounced in the court late this afternoon.

An Independent contestant- Congress rebel, Naresh Meena had slapped on-duty SDM Amit Chaudhary at the Samaravata polling station during polling in by – polls on the Uniara – Deoli assembly segment on November 13. This led violence, arson and stone throwing in the village and some adjoining places later in the night and the next morning.

Around 60 people were arrested in connection with the incidents of unrest. Some of the arrested persons were released later, however, 41 are still in judicial custody.