Scions of Rana Sanga’s clan condemn SP MP’s comments on Maharana; protests continue across Rajasthan

Scions of Rana Sanga’s clan have strongly condemned Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman’s comments against the Maharana and demanded stern action against him.

The former Maharani of the erstwhile Mewar royal family and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand, Mahima Kumari, on Wednesday wrote in a post on X, “Maharana Sanga Ji, a celebrated descendant of Lord Ram, led an ideals-driven tough life like that of the Lord. He defeated Ibrahim Lodi twice in Khatoli and Badi and also defeated Babar in the Bayana war.”

She said the SP MP’s comments against Maharana Sanga are unacceptable and in complete violation of the esteemed legacy of the mighty king of Mewar.

“The members of the Rajya Sabha should take appropriate action against the SP MP for his act,” she remarked.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Rajsamand MP’s husband, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, urged the Rajya Sabha members to find appropriate ways to raise the issue in the House.

In his post, Singh, a sitting BJP MLA from Nathdwara, said, “Only Rajya Sabha members can raise their voice against the remarks on Rana Sanga. Will RS members take appropriate steps?”

Meanwhile, protest marches and demonstrations were held in various cities across Rajasthan, including Jaipur and Beawar.

The Rajput Mahasabha has reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take cognisance of the matter.

In Jaipur, various outfits led by local BJP MLA Balmukundacharya took out a procession and demonstrated at the historic Manak Chowk Chaupad.