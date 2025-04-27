Ramji Lal Suman faces Karni Sena protest in Aligarh; convoy vehicles collide

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman faced major protests from the Karni Sena here on Sunday while he was on his way to Bulandshahr.

Protesters waved black flags and threw tyres at the convoy. They were demanding an apology from the MP for his remarks about Raja Rana Sanga, in which he stated in the Rajya Sabha that Rana Sanga was a traitor for inviting Babur to fight against Ibrahim Lodhi.

Due to the protest, five vehicles in the MP’s convoy collided with each other as they sped up to cross the protesters, resulting in injuries to a few individuals travelling in the vehicles.

Ramji Lal Suman stated that, following instructions from SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation was heading to Bulandshahr to gather first-hand information about atrocities against Dalits in Sungera village that occurred on April 21.

According to reports, four Dalits were crushed by a vehicle, and the police have since arrested four accused and seized the vehicle involved.

All India Karni Sena President Gyanendra Singh Chauhan said that upon receiving information about Suman’s convoy passing through Aligarh, they organized the protest.

Members of the Karni Sena and the Kshatriya community raised slogans against the MP, threw tyres, and waved black flags at Khereshwar intersection under Lodha police station around 2 p.m. The convoy vehicles collided again during this disruption.

Later, when Ramji Lal Suman’s convoy reached Gabhana toll plaza, police and administrative officers from Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts intercepted them and prevented them from proceeding further. A verbal altercation ensued between SP supporters and the officials.

Ramji Lal Suman and SP workers expressed anger towards the police and administrative officials. SP workers also alleged that stones were thrown at the convoy.

Ultimately, the police sent Ramji Lal Suman back to Aligarh, although a few SP workers were allowed to proceed to Bulandshahr.