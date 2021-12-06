Scindia chairs high-level meet, issues directions for crowd management at IGI airport

Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of the crowd at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) resulting in a chaotic situation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called a high-level meeting on Monday at the ministry.

Officials from the IGI Airport, (DIAL) Airports Authority of India, (AAI), Immigration and COVID-19 testing lab company took part in the meeting, said MoCA officials.

During the meeting, Scindia issued directions to Delhi Airport to implement strategies for crowd management, MoCA officials told ANI.

The said meeting was called by the ministry after receiving several complaints on social media and in the ministry office.

In a viral video, passengers can be seen facing long queues at terminal T3 at peak hours, “taking around an hour or sometimes more than an hour just for security clearance in the morning,” Nitin a frequent flyer told ANI.

With the counters of COVID-19 testing laboratories at the airport, “passengers are facing delay in test reports and this situation creates chaos at the airport,” another passenger travelling from Delhi to Mumbai told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, over 20 passengers from Russia (Moscow) arrived at the Delhi airport and created ruckus over the mandatory COVID-19 test, officials said.

The group including NRIs refused to comply with the rules for mandatory RT-PCR tests.

As Russia has been categorised as an at-risk country, passengers coming from Russia have to undergo COVID-19 testing at the airport.