Science, technology must be used people’s welfare: MP CM at S-20

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that science and technology must be used only for the betterment of the world, welfare of the people and to make the earth a better place for the future generations.

The CM said this while interacting with the representatives of the scientific community of the G-20 member countries under Science-20 (S-20) conference at Hotel Taj Lakefront in Bhopal.

Elaborating on the conference theme, ‘Connecting Science to Society and Culture,’ Chouhan said that science, technology, society and culture have been in the thinking of the people of India for thousands of years. He said India is providing a new direction for the welfare of the world.

Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about one earth, one family and one future, which is the ancient idea of India.

Chouhan said that nature should not be exploited but it should be harnessed in the right direction for human welfare.

He pointed out that science and technology has great importance in our lives and should be used for good governance.

Science should be used in a disciplined way for the welfare of the society. He stressed that it is the duty of scientists to use science not for destruction but for creativity.

He said science should be used for the betterment and improvement of the standard of living of the people. The CM asked all to ensure the measures to maintain the environmental balance and prevent the spread of pollution.

He said attention would also have to be paid to the fact that the species of trees, plants, insects and animals do not go extinct. There should be no uncontrolled use of science, the CM stated.

The S-20 is a part of G-20 and it tries to understand and solve the problems of the people in a scientific way. In the conference, there was an in-depth discussion to connect science with society and culture.