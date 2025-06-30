Science and scientists must move from labs to fields: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that 2,000 teams of scientists will soon be deployed across all districts of the country.

These teams will work directly with local farmers, sharing knowledge on modern agriculture practices, advanced livestock breeds, technical farming methods, and horticulture.

Emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between research and real-world application, he said, “Scientists should not remain confined to laboratories. They must engage with farmers in fields and barns.” He further added that research papers must lead to transformation in the lives of farmers and livestock breeders, not just serve academic publications.

The minister made these remarks while addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) on Monday.

Calling IVRI the foundation of India’s rural life, livestock heritage, and scientific progress, Chauhan praised its landmark contributions in vaccine development, breed improvement, dairy production, and animal husbandry—achievements that have impacted not just India but the global community.

He reiterated that although India is an agricultural nation, its agricultural identity is incomplete without animal husbandry. “Today’s research must travel from labs to the lives of farmers and livestock breeders,” he asserted.

He also noted that over 300 innovative agricultural experiments by farmers themselves have been documented, which now need scientific refinement and support.

At the convocation, 576 students received degrees and 24 were awarded medals by President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the graduating students, Chouhan said, “This is not just a degree, it is a responsibility—towards the nation, society, farmers, and animal welfare.” Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he encouraged them by saying, “You are not alone—you are the future of the nation. You become what you think. The country needs scientists who transform knowledge into service.”