‘Schools will queue for BSB recognition in future, says Dr. Dinesh Sharma

A conference of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board (BSB) was held on Monday in Lucknow under the chairmanship of senior litterateur and educationist Dr. Suryaprakash Dixit, with former deputy chief minister and renowned educationist Dr. Dinesh Sharma gracing the occasion as chief guest.

In his address on the occasion, Dr. Sharma lauded the efforts of Patanjali Yogpeeth, the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, and its chairman, Dr. Nagendra Pratap Singh (former IAS), in creating an education system aligned with Indian culture.

He claimed that the curriculum and structure of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board are so robust that schools would line up for recognition from this board in the future.

Dr. Sharma also criticised the education system influenced by Western culture, contending that it has eroded moral values and disrupted family harmony and cohesion. The Bharatiya Shiksha Board, established by the government of India and operated by Patanjali Yogpeeth, offers an ideal solution to this issue, he added.

Dr. Nagendra Pratap Singh, chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, provided detailed insights into the board to a large gathering of educationists, school administrators, and teachers present at the event.

He shared that the board has incorporated modern scientific education while adhering to Indian values with the help of approximately 2,000 scholars over the past two years.

He emphasized that the sole aim of education should be the holistic development of students, which the board strives to achieve through simplified language and modern standards in its textbooks.

Dr. Singh further explained that the curriculum integrates contemporary education with the intellectual heritage of Indian history, offering students opportunities for growth in education, culture, religion, and employment.

He also answered queries from the educationists and facilitated the process for schools to affiliate with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Suryaprasad Dixit extended his best wishes to all members of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board and Patanjali Yogpeeth, calling it an unprecedented achievement in the history of Indian education.

The event was graced by Wing Commander Pushkal Dwivedi (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Council for Educational Research, who urged everyone to contribute to this revolutionary initiative in education.

Also present on the dais were Mr. Rajneesh Sinha of Patanjali Yogpeeth, CBSE Manager Association President Mr. Suresh Pachauri, Mr. Pradeep Agarwal of Vyapar Sadan, and several other notable personalities, including Mr. Gaurav Pandey, Mr. Manikant Shukla, Mr. Anand Singh, Mr. Rajeev Arora, and Mr. Anand Singh.