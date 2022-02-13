Schools, universities to reopen in J&K on Monday

Schools in the summer zone of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen in a phased manner from 14 February, while teaching for all classes in the winter zone schools will begin on 28 February.

The government ordered on Sunday that students of 9 to 12 classes in the summer zone will attend offline teaching. Junior classes will begin on 21 February.

All students in the age group of 15 to 17 have been asked to carry a vaccination certificate. Schools shall ensure full compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs, the government ordered.

Coaching centres for civil services, engineering, NEET, etc have also been allowed to reopen with the condition that the students and faculty were vaccinated.

All universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, etc shall also reopen on 14 February. The symptomatic students shall be screened and tested to prevent the spread of the virus in the institution.