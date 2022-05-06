SC takes strong exception as Allahabad HC yet to deliver Azam Khan’s bail order, after reserving it for more than 137 days

Taking strong exception to the Allahabad High Court, which had reserved its bail order on the plea of the accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Mohammad Azam Khan, for more than 137 days, the Supreme Court today observed that for so many days, the order is being reserved, and the order was yet to come, this is travesty of Justice.

“He (Azam Khan) is been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is travesty of justice. We will not say anything more. We will hear it on Wednesday,” a bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The Top court also made it clear that if the Allahabad High Court will not pronounce the bail order, then we will hear it on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter regarding the bail of the SP leader, Azam Khan.

The counsel for Khan submitted before the Apex court that the arguments have concluded and the judgment had already been reserved in the case for more than 137 days.

Khan, an Lok Sabha Parliamentarian from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh state, has been lodged in the state’s Sitapur Jail since February 26, 2020.

He is facing prosecution in many cases involving charges of corruption, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of public trust, criminal conspiracy, criminal defamation, tampering of evidence and creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, among others.