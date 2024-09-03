SC ruling on bulldozer action: Mayawati seeks ‘Rule of Law By Law’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, supporting the Supreme Court directives on bulldozer action, has sought the establishment of a ‘Rule of Law by Law’.

In a couple of tweets on social media on Tuesday, she wrote, “Action should be taken against criminal elements in the country as per the law and their families and close people should not be punished for their crimes. Our party’s government has shown all this by establishing the ‘Rule of Law by Law’.”

Mayawati said bulldozer is being used now but it should be in accordance with the upcoming decision of the apex court. However, it would be better if there is no need to use it because criminal elements can also be dealt with under strict laws, she said.

The BSP president further said, “Instead of using bulldozers on the families and relatives of criminal elements, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials who, in collusion with such elements, do not provide proper justice to the victims. All governments must pay attention to this.”

Commenting on another issue, that of the fresh merit list on the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in UP as per HC order, Mayawati said, “Teachers were assured that the order of the high court will be fully complied with by the government and appointment letters will be issued under it. It is an injustice to them to not issue appointment letters till now. The government should implement this immediately.”