A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a direction to West Bengal Governor to remove Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister for “demanding UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)”.

Amid massive protests against the Citizenship Act, Mamata had in December thrown a challenge to Centre’s ruling BJP, calling for a UN-conducted referendum across the country on CAA and NRC while adding that the Narendra Modi government would have to resign if the people rejected the two.

“If you have the guts, let there be a referendum across the country on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) issues. You won’t conduct it, it will be conducted by the United Nations – an impartial organisation.

“Let them play a very important role. Let there be a committee of experts of UN, human rights. Neither the Trinamool, nor BJP nor any other parties will be there.

“None of the communities like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, will be there,” she said while addressing a Trinamool Congress protest meeting against CAA and NRC in central Kolkata.

However, her remarks drew flak from various quarters especially the BJP.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had appealed to the Chief Minister to withdraw the comment while stating that he was “pained and hurt” at the statement.

A day later, Mamata backtracked saying she had merely sought an opinion poll on the issue.

“I did not say referendum. I said gana vote. I meant an opinion poll overseen by experts like the Human Rights Commission. I have full faith in my country and its people. I want an opinion poll on CAA and NRC,” Banerjee told the media here.

Clarifying further, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “When you snatch citizenship rights, then you hurt human rights too. Then for the sake of protecting the rights of the people why shouldn’t I call for taking the help of experts in conducting an opinion poll?

“And shouldn’t the country’s non-political people, whom people all know, and who would give the right data, keep a watch on that process along with the human rights commission?” Banerjee asked.