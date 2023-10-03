SC rejects PIL for construction of wall at Ram Sethu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest plea (PIL) seeking direction for the construction of a wall in the vicinity of Ram Sethu site of ‘darshan’ stating that it falls within the domain of administrative decisions.

Rejecting the PIL, a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said it’s an administrative decision, asking the PIL petitioner how can the court direct the construction of wall.

“How can the court direct the construction of a wall? These are administrative matters,” said the bench and dismissed the plea.

The bench also declined the request of petitioner advocate Ashok Pandey to tag the PIL with another matter by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Central government to declare the monument as national monument.

Ram Sethu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The PIL petitioner advocate Pande – the chairman of the Hindu Personal Law Board – in his PIL has stated that a “darshan” of Ram Sethu will give “moksha (divine freedom) to crores of people”.

The PIL had sought the construction of a wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu, situated on Dhanushkodi sea in Rameshwaram, which is the south-most tip of the Indian peninsular.

The plea also stated that a wall, if feasible, can be erected to a certain depth in the sea, extending several hundred meters and possibly up to a kilometer.