SC tells Delhi HC to decide Sharjeel’s bail plea expeditiously

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam charged under the stringent provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the February 2000 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A bench comprising Justice Bela M. Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma asked the court to expeditiously decide Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea while declining to entertain ita and for directly approaching the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution. “We are not inclined to entertain the Article 32 plea. The same is dismissed,” said the bench. However, the bench asked the High Court to decide Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea pending before it.

Appearing for Sharjeel Imam, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave told the bench that they are not pressing for bail but said the bail petition is pending before the High Court since April 2022. He told the top court that Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea has been listed for hearing more than 60 times before seven different benches.

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court had on September 4 rejected Imam’s request seeking early hearing of his bail. In 2020, the Delhi police had arrested Imam under the UAPA and named him as the main conspirator behind the Delhi riots case.