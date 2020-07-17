The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking “One Nation One Education Board” for education with common syllabus and curriculum for all children aged between 6-14 years, across the country.

The PIL was filed by petitioner-advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said students are already burdened with heavy school bags that they shoulder. “Why do you want to add to their burden by adding more books,” the bench told the petitioner.

“Our children already have such heavy bags. Their backs are already breaking with this weight. Why do you want to put some extra weight on them?” Justice DY Chandrachud further said.

The petitioner contended before the court to merge the ICSE and CBSE boards and implement a common “One Nation One Education Board.”

Justice Chandrachud replied, “How can you ask the court to merge one board with the other? This is not the function of the court”.

The apex court told the petitioner to approach the central government with his grievances, as these matters involve policies. The bench said the top court cannot interfere in the these matters.

“Top court said it will not consider the plea under Article 32, and the petitioner may use other remedies under law. So, First I will submit a detailed Representation to the PM, HM and HRD Minister, and approach High Court under Article 226 after one month if required,” said petitioner Upadhyay.