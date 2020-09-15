The Supreme Court on Tuesday has put a stay on the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s show which was aimed to expose a conspiracy behind the recruitment of Muslims in the UPSC exams.

The court termed the news channel show as ‘rabid programme’ which has no factual basis and cannot be allowed in a free society.

The matter was heard by three –judges bench comprising of D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph.

While hearing the matter, a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “Look at this programme, how rabid is this programme that one community is entering into civil services.”

“See how insinuating is the subject of this programme that Muslims have infiltrated the services and this puts the examinations of UPSC under scanner without any factual basis,” said the bench.

During the hearing, the court observed concern over the manner in which some media houses were conducting debate as all kind of defamatory things are being said.

“Such insidious charges also put a question mark on the UPSC exams. Aspersions have been cast on UPSC. Such allegations without any factual basis, how can this be allowed. Can such programs be allowed in a free society,” the court asked.

The judge while addressing the Sudarshan TV Lawyer Shyam Diwan, said, “Your client is doing a disservice to the nation and is not accepting India is a melting point of diverse culture. Your client needs to exercise his freedom with caution.”

“We need to look at the ownership of the visual media. Entire shareholding pattern of the company must be on site for the public. The revenue model of that company should also be put up to check if the government is putting more advertisements in one and less in another,” Justice KM Joseph suggested.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay, at pre-broadcast stage, the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s programme “Bindass Bol” on Muslims clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Centre and Sudarshan News over a petition, filed through advocate Shadan Farasat, challenging the Central government’s decision to allow Sudarshan TV’s broadcast on Muslim “infiltration” in government services.

Petitioner Syed Mujtaba Athar and some others stated, in their petition, that the order by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is a “non-speaking order”.