Legal experts discuss displacement justice in Siliguri

The Indian Institute of Legal Studies (IILS) organised a two-day international conference on Displacement Justice: Global Challenges, Issues and Strategies in its campus at Dagapur in Siliguri from 4 May 2024.

Justice Dipankar Datta from the Supreme Court of India, Justice Jayantha Chandrasiri Jayasuriya, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, Justice Dasho Kesang Choden, Samtse Dzongkhag Court of Bhutan, Justice Md. Rezaul Hasan, High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, Calcutta High Court and Arindam Sinha, High Court of Odisha discussed the subject in the inaugural session and in the technical sessions on 4 May and they concluded their views on displacement justice for adopting a resolution.

Joyjit Choudhury, Additional Advocate General, West Bengal, founder chairman of Indian Institute of Legal Studies welcomed the dignitaries and discussed various types of displacement, including disaster-induced and conflict-driven, citing India’s efforts post-1956 to resettle migrants as per official notifications.

Mr Choudhury also touched upon some more issues in the Indian part, including enclave exchange between India and Bangladesh and the present status of displaced people, who had to settle in Indian territory.

Justice Dasho Kesang Choden touched upon the global scale of displacement with 60.9 million individuals across 120 nations, stressing the judiciary’s role in providing displaced persons access to justice through international conventions.

Justice Md. Rezaul Hasan highlighted Bangladesh’s lack of participation in global refugee agreements and discussed historical displacement in the region, particularly between 1947 and 1971.

Justice Hassan also suggested the need for appropriate laws to regulate displacement and advised against creating laws that conflict with international agreements for countries that haven’t signed them.

On the other hand, the next speaker was Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, judge, representative of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, who was also the special guest of honour.

Justice Bhattacharya discussed contemporary societal issues including security concerns and reactions, cautioning against unintended consequences akin to the “Monkey’s Paw” tale.

He also highlighted key laws like the Rehabilitation of Displaced Persons Act of 1951 and the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019, addressing the complexities of displacement with both benefits and challenges.

Justice Arindam Sinha, High Court of Odisha highlighted the grave issue of forced migration driven by persecution, encompassing political dissent, ethnic discrimination, and conflict-related violence, which compels individuals to leave everything behind in search of safety.

Justice Jayantha Chandrasiri Jayasuriya, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka emphasised the transformative impact of legal education in cultivating awareness and responsibility among lawyers to protect the rights of refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons.

Justice Dipankar Datta, judge, representative of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India emphasized legislative gaps in the Foreigners Act related to repatriation post-punishment and advocated for humane treatment of individuals in need of rehabilitation.